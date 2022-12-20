Dubuque Senior comes up short in matchup with Marion Linn-Mar 64-48

Marion Linn-Mar dumped Dubuque Senior 64-48 on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Dubuque Senior faced off on February 19, 2022 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Dubuque Senior faced off against Iowa City and Marion Linn-Mar took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on December 10 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
