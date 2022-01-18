Dubuque Senior clips Cedar Rapids CR Washington in tight victory 50-49

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Dubuque Senior to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Cedar Rapids CR Washington 50-49 on January 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Warriors showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-8 advantage over the Rams as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 25-18 lead at halftime.

The Warriors enjoyed a 40-34 lead over the Rams to start the fourth quarter.

Dubuque Senior avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-9 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.