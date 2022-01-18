Dubuque Senior clips Cedar Rapids CR Washington in tight victory 50-49

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Dubuque Senior to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Cedar Rapids CR Washington 50-49 on January 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Warriors showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-8 advantage over the Rams as the first quarter ended.
The Warriors climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 25-18 lead at halftime.
The Warriors enjoyed a 40-34 lead over the Rams to start the fourth quarter.
Dubuque Senior avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-9 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on January 11, Dubuque Senior faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Falls on January 11 at Cedar Falls High School. For more, click here.
