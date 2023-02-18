Dubuque Senior could finally catch its breath after a close call against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a 72-71 victory at Cedar Rapids Cr Kennedy on Feb. 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Feb. 11, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared off with Marion in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.