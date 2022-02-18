 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dike-New Hartford staggers Belmond-Klemme with punishing performance 73-19

  • 0

Dike-New Hartford showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Belmond-Klemme 73-19 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 18.

Dike-New Hartford opened with a 19-9 advantage over Belmond-Klemme through the first quarter.

The Wolverines' offense pulled ahead to a 42-15 lead over the Broncos at the half.

Recently on February 8 , Belmond-Klemme squared up on Forest City in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News