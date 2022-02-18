Dike-New Hartford staggers Belmond-Klemme with punishing performance 73-19

Dike-New Hartford showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Belmond-Klemme 73-19 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 18.

Dike-New Hartford opened with a 19-9 advantage over Belmond-Klemme through the first quarter.

The Wolverines' offense pulled ahead to a 42-15 lead over the Broncos at the half.

