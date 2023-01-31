Des Moines Roosevelt escapes Mason City in thin win 64-59

Des Moines Roosevelt eventually plied victory away from Mason City 64-59 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Mason City started on steady ground by forging a 14-12 lead over Des Moines Roosevelt at the end of the first quarter.

The Roughriders kept a 30-18 half margin at the RiverHawks' expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Mason City got within 44-43.

The Roughriders put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the RiverHawks 20-16 in the last stanza.

