Delhi Maquoketa Valley sprints past Lisbon 39-29

Delhi Maquoketa Valley charged Lisbon and collected a 39-29 victory on January 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Lisbon played in a 49-22 game on December 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.