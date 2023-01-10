Delhi Maquoketa Valley makes Stanwood North Cedar walk the plank 51-26

Delhi Maquoketa Valley lit up the scoreboard on January 10 to propel past Stanwood North Cedar for a 51-26 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 10
In recent action on January 6, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Delhi Maquoketa Valley took on Lisbon on January 6 at Lisbon High School. For a full recap, click here.
