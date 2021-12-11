Delhi Maquoketa Valley darts by Lisbon in easy victory 49-22

Delhi Maquoketa Valley controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 49-22 victory over Lisbon in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 11.
