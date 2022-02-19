Defensive-minded, ‘Close knit’ Eagles fall to South Central Calhoun in regional semi

The West Hancock girls basketball team saw it's season come to end at the hands of the South Central Calhoun Titans on Friday night.

Offensive struggles for the Eagles, paired with a lights out shooting performance from the Titans, spelled the end of an 18-win season.

The Eagles managed just 16 first half points and were outscored 24-22 in the second half as the Titans left Britt with a 58-38 victory.

Eagles head coach Paul Sonius said the game came down to each teams’ ability to hit their shots.

“They came out and shot the ball real well,” Sonius said. “That is not something I have seen by any tape or by seeing them in person. They hit the threes like crazy. When they came out and shot like that and we did not shoot as well, those two things are going to make a big difference.”

The Eagles shot just 14-for-43 from the field in the contest and hit only six of their 25 three-point attempts.

According to Sonius, the semifinal loss showed the Achilles heel of his team.

“When you are going to shoot a lot of threes, that is where you get in trouble,” Sonius said. “We shot a lot of threes. Your threes can go through two or three games of—boom, boom, boom—you are lighting it up, but it can also go through a game or two where it is not…. Sometimes we put ourselves in holes because of our offense.”

However, it was not their three-point shooting that coaches, players or fans will remember about the 2021-22 West Hancock Eagles girls basketball team. Nor will it be the semifinal loss.

West Hancock will be remembered for their stifling defense and for the tight, close-knit bond formed over the course of it's 24-game season.

“We played great defense,” Sonius said. “This was one of the lowest defensive team averages that we have had at West Hancock. We have not had anyone shoot lights out from three like this against us. That is one of the things I am going to tell them. This was a great defensive team.”

The stats support Sonius’ claim. The Eagles allowed just 37.5 points per game and forced over 15 steals on average. West Hancock also sported a plus-16 scoring differential.

In addition to their strong defensive play, Sonius said that the Eagles played very well together.

“This team has a lot of good qualities,” Sonius said. “They played very well together. That is the one key to this whole thing that they have played pretty well together all year long…That is always a benefit in my opinion—when you see your teammates and your team likes to play together. If they like to play together, that is a big bonus. That was one of the best things about this team.”

Sophomore guard, and Friday’s leading scorer, Mallory Leerar said she will best remember the close bond of the team. She credited the bus rides and fun locker room atmosphere following wins as the ingredients to the team’s chemistry.

“The bus rides, those were definitely my favorite because everyone is just having fun,” Leerar said. “Coaches are having fun. Also, the locker room after post-win games are really fun. It is a really great atmosphere to be a part of.”

West Hancock graduates four seniors including starters Kennedy Kelly, Scout Johanson and Leah Aitchison.

Both Leerar and Sonius mentioned the important role the seniors filled on the team. Leerar also said she was thankful for the opportunity to play with each of the seniors.

“They are all my best friends,” Leerar said. “I am definitely going to miss them."

Looking ahead to next season, Sonius said he knows where his team needs to improve and he feels that he has a group that can pick up where this season ended.

“I think our group coming back is solid,” Sonius said. “We have some girls that I saw a lot of good things out of. Every single one of the juniors have all made progress since the first year they came in whether it is shooting or defense…We just need to get some things worked out and maybe become more physical. If there is anything we struggle with right now, it is that we are not strong enough.”

