Defense powers Indians past Warhawks in thriller

Each run that West Fork went on in the fourth quarter seemed like a dagger. It ran off 10 straight to go up five points then scored six unanswered to lead by six.

Forest City wasn't rattled, nor was it discombobulated.

"Our mentality all year has been play for 32 minutes," senior forward Shae Dillavou said. "We'd been working for weeks for those last two minutes."

When the Indians needed to get tough and grind out a win on Monday night, they did.

Jaden Jerome's go-ahead 3-pointer and forcing the Class 2A No. 12 Warhawks into nine fourth quarter turnovers pushed Forest City to a 56-53 triumph at home.

Two home games, two home wins.

"Keeping our limbs long, be up in their shorts as much as we could," Dillavou said. "A big win, something we can hang our hats on."

It was a game that whoever was out in front was never safe.

Forest City went on an 11-0 run over the stretch of the final minute-plus in the third quarter into the first 90 seconds of the fourth. West Fork answered with a 10-0 run to lead 45-40.

"Momentum is a very fickle thing," Warhawks head coach Rodney Huber said. "There were moments in the game that we get one more stop, the game is over. You have to buckle down and not get too comfortable."

Jerome and Reagan Helgeson scored buckets to tie it at 45, only for West Fork to go ahead by three possessions. That's when the Indians made a change defensively.

They went to a full-court press.

"We did it when we were tired," Forest City head coach Matt Erpelding said. "We had it in our back pocket. It is now or never. It's just heart."

It worked to perfection as Shae Dillavou turned two straight turnovers into layups on the other end to tie the game yet again. The Missouri-St. Louis recruit finished with 18 points, tying a game-high with Helgeson.

Jerome, who missed four trifectas in the third, canned two in the fourth. None bigger than the one that gave Forest City a 54-53 lead. It continued to force turnovers that limited chances for the Warhawks.

"I wasn't expecting that from them," Huber said. "We have too much experience to be doing some of that stuff. The girls know there were things they needed to clean up."

Still, it came down to the wire.

Up by three with a chance to ice the game from the free throw line, Indians guard Colette Loges missed two free throws with 12.6 seconds left. West Fork's Leah Weaver had an open three in the corner that was too long.

"They were a good team, obviously," West Fork's Emma Martinek, who had a team-high 14 points, said. "We just need to be smarter with the ball and we have every intention of doing that."

There wasn't much separation between the two programs on opposite sides of the Top of Iowa Conference.

Forest City scored 11 of the first 12 points in the second quarter to lead by as many as eight. West Fork responded with seven of the last nine to go into the locker room down three.

Martinek took over in the third, scoring seven points during the Warhawks 10-0 run to lead 35-29 in the third period.

"Everyone who gets the ball can score," Martinek said. "That is what's really going to help us down the stretch."

Weaver chipped in 10 points for West Fork. Huber understands this is only November, so bumps in the road he knows will happen. Yet he is glad his group got pushed early in the season.

"I said on the bench to some girls 'This is a fun game,'" Huber said. "In the grand scheme of things, we never want to lose, but it doesn't mean anything for conference. It is a building block."

Meanwhile, the Indians are feeling confident after the holiday break. They are in the midst of replacing four senior starters with three underclassmen.

"We made a lot of youth mistakes, but you expect that," Erpelding said. "You got to make mistakes to get better. If we can put two games together to finish this week, then I'll think maybe those young kids have turned the corner already."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

