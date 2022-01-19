Defense a staple for Green Devils during eight-game winning streak

When Osage's zone defense was implemented, it went through some early season struggles. It went through a lull of three straight losses in which St. Ansgar, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura all eclipsed 40 points.

For a team that is low on numbers and played just six girls on Tuesday night, keeping players as conditioned and fresh as possible is palpable for long-hauled success.

"This would be the first game where we had a really solid zone defense," junior Samantha Brandau said. "It is mostly about our communication. Make sure we're doing it correctly and not doing it sloppy."

That zone defense has grown in strides that has the Green Devils looking at a tunnel with a Top of Iowa East conference title closer than ever.

Over the last eight games, all victories, Osage has allowed just one team to reach 40 points as it has clamped down on the defensive end.

Perhaps none more impressive than the second meeting versus St. Ansgar in which the Green Devils limited the Saints' star player Madison Hillman to 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Limited isn't far-fetched considering Hillman is averaging 15 points per night and 13 rebounds a game.

"We weren't going to let Hillman beat us," Osage head coach Chad Erickson said. "She wasn't going to go wild on us tonight."

The Green Devils are one of the few – if not only – team in the east that can go toe-to-toe with the Saints in terms of post presence. Brandau Claudia Aschenbrenner and Kaebre Sullivan all have wingspans and height that creates problems.

And when all three of them were near Hillman? It was a challenge for St. Ansgar to feed it's best player.

"Sammie did an amazing job fronting her," Aschenbrenner said. "We worked on it really hard on Monday. Having Kaebre out there and me down low, it is awesome to see."

There was one potential hiccup.

Brandau was in foul trouble for most of the night. She was whistled for her fourth foul in the third quarter and didn't come back in until there was about five minutes left in regulation.

"I didn't have to pull (Brandau) there, but I did just to be safe," Erickson said. "She's a smart kid."

Gone was a triple team, but despite Hillman getting four points to cut the Saints deficit to five, Sullivan weathered the storm enough to keep Osage ahead.

"I thought it was going to be a big game-changer," Brandau said. "It was a big adjustment, but I think Kaebre did an amazing job when I was out. We did a really good job knowing where their main scorers were."

Once Brandau re-entered, she didn't pick up another foul. Neither Hillman nor St. Ansgar scored the rest of the way.

"I only had one foul which is crazy, I usually have four by then," Aschenbrenner said. "It really was nice that everyone can be trusted."

It has been a seismic shift for Osage. After that three-game skid, practices had a different feel. There was less talking and goofing off. The energy transitioned to figuring things out.

"Definitely more focus, they are more intense," Aschenbrenner said. "We all sat down, we all talked (about) getting better. It is amazing how much leadership we have and how much better practices are now."

It seems to have worked and now the Green Devils are in control for a conference championship. Still, tough games await.

Central Springs' style could be a matchup nightmare for Osage and the final game of the regular season will be versus West Fork on the road.

"We don't wanna lose," Aschenbrenner said. "We're getting better every game. If we do feel like a game isn't good, we're not blaming it on depth (and) making excuses for ourselves."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

