Davenport North turns out the lights on Clinton 64-26

Davenport North left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Clinton 64-26 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 4.

The Wildcats opened a gross 35-9 gap over the River Kings at the intermission.

Davenport North jumped on top over Clinton 59-16 heading to the fourth quarter.

