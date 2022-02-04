Davenport North turns out the lights on Clinton 64-26

Davenport North left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Clinton 64-26 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 4.
In recent action on January 22, Clinton faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Davenport North took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 28 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Wildcats opened a gross 35-9 gap over the River Kings at the intermission.
Davenport North jumped on top over Clinton 59-16 heading to the fourth quarter.
