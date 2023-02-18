Davenport North stretched out and finally snapped Iowa City to earn a 61-44 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on Feb. 18.

Tough to find an edge early, Davenport North and Iowa City fashioned a 2-2 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Wildcats' offense darted in front for a 33-19 lead over the Little Hawks at halftime.

Davenport North stormed to a 48-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Hawks tried to respond in the final quarter with a 16-13 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Central . For results, click here. Iowa City took on Waukee Northwest on Feb. 11 at Iowa City High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.