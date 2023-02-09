Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Davenport North's performance in a 70-50 destruction of Central DeWitt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

