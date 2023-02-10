Davenport North flexed its muscle and floored Davenport Central 62-19 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 10.

The last time Davenport Central and Davenport North played in a 58-44 game on December 7, 2021. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 6, Davenport Central faced off against Clinton . Click here for a recap. Davenport North took on Davenport West on February 3 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.

