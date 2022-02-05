Davenport North hustles by Cedar Rapids Prairie in victory 52-39

Davenport North collected a 52-39 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie on February 5 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 28, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Dubuque Wahlert on January 29 at Dubuque Wahlert. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
