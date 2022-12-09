Davenport North drums Davenport Assumption with resounding beat 65-45

Davenport North played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Davenport Assumption during a 65-45 beating for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 9.
The last time Davenport North and Davenport Assumption played in a 46-33 game on February 8, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on December 2 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.