Davenport North drums Clinton with resounding beat 70-17

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Davenport North put away Clinton 70-17 on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Last season, Davenport North and Clinton squared off with February 4, 2022 at Clinton High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 20, Clinton faced off against Davenport West . Click here for a recap. Davenport North took on Davenport Assumption on January 24 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.