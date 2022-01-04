 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davenport North delivers smashing punch early to dump Davenport Assumption 70-46

  • 0

Impressive was a ready adjective for Davenport North's 70-46 throttling of Davenport Assumption at Davenport Assumption High on January 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Wildcats opened with a 16-12 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.

Recently on December 21 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Eldridge North Scott in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News