Davenport North delivers smashing punch early to dump Davenport Assumption 70-46

Impressive was a ready adjective for Davenport North's 70-46 throttling of Davenport Assumption at Davenport Assumption High on January 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Wildcats opened with a 16-12 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.

