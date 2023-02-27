West Des Moines Dowling Catholic turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 52-38 win over Davenport North for an Iowa girls basketball victory on Feb. 27.

In recent action on Feb. 21, Davenport North faced off against Ankeny . Click here for a recap. West Des Moines Dowling Catholic took on Iowa City West on Feb. 21 at West Des Moines Dowling Catholic High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.