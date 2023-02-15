Davenport Central delivered all the smoke to disorient Davenport West and flew away with a 64-35 win during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Davenport Central and Davenport West squared off with January 4, 2022 at Davenport Central High School last season.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Davenport Central faced off against Davenport North. Davenport West took on Muscatine on Feb. 10 at Muscatine High School.

