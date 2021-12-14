Davenport Central pockets solid victory over Bettendorf 48-41

With little to no wiggle room, Davenport Central nosed past Bettendorf 48-41 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 14.
In recent action on November 30, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport Central took on Davenport North on December 7 at Davenport Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Blue Devils a 16-11 lead over the Bulldogs.
Davenport Central jumped over Bettendorf when the fourth quarter began 40-34.
The Blue Devils' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-7 points differential.
