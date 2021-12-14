Davenport Central pockets solid victory over Bettendorf 48-41

With little to no wiggle room, Davenport Central nosed past Bettendorf 48-41 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 14.

The first quarter gave the Blue Devils a 16-11 lead over the Bulldogs.

Davenport Central jumped over Bettendorf when the fourth quarter began 40-34.

The Blue Devils' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-7 points differential.

