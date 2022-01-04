Davenport Central manhandles Davenport West 62-16

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Davenport Central turned out the lights on Davenport West 62-16 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 4.
Davenport Central made the first move by forging a 22-5 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils' offense thundered to a 55-15 lead over the Falcons at halftime.
