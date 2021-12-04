Davenport Assumption topples Keokuk 59-51

A sigh of relief filled the air in Davenport Assumption's locker room after Saturday's 59-51 win against Keokuk in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Knights registered a 28-25 advantage at intermission over the Chiefs.
Davenport Assumption's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 31-26 scoring edge over Keokuk.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.