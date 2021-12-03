Davenport Assumption staggers Clinton with punishing performance 65-35

Davenport Assumption showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Clinton 65-35 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Knights registered a 40-15 advantage at half over the River Kings.
