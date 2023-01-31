Davenport Assumption severs Muscatine's hopes 51-35

Davenport Assumption charged Muscatine and collected a 51-35 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 31.

The last time Davenport Assumption and Muscatine played in a 45-38 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 24, Davenport Assumption squared off with Davenport North in a basketball game. For results, click here.

