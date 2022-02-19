Davenport Assumption rains down on Wellman Mid-Prairie 44-32

Stretched out and finally snapped, Davenport Assumption put just enough pressure on Wellman Mid-Prairie to earn a 44-32 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 19.
In recent action on February 12, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Tipton and Davenport Assumption took on Donnellson Central Lee on February 12 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap
Davenport Assumption opened with a 10-7 advantage over Wellman Mid-Prairie through the first quarter.
Davenport Assumption registered a 22-16 advantage at intermission over Wellman Mid-Prairie.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.