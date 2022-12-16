Davenport Assumption pours it on Muscatine 72-35

Davenport Assumption dismissed Muscatine by a 72-35 count in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Davenport Assumption and Muscatine played in a 45-38 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport North and Muscatine took on Clinton on December 12 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap
