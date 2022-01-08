Davenport Assumption outlasts Annawan 50-35

Davenport Assumption collected a 50-35 victory over Annawan on January 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Davenport Assumption registered a 25-13 advantage at half over Annawan.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.