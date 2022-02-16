Davenport Assumption nips West Liberty in scare 39-37

Davenport Assumption topped West Liberty 39-37 in a tough tilt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 4, West Liberty faced off against Iowa City Regina and Davenport Assumption took on Davenport Central on February 9 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap
The Comets took an 8-6 lead over the Knights heading to the intermission locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Davenport Assumption and West Liberty locked in a 25-25 stalemate.
The Knights avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-12 stretch over the final quarter.
