Davenport Assumption delivered all the smoke to disorient Washington and flew away with a 61-34 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 11.

In recent action on February 4, Washington faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana . For results, click here. Davenport Assumption took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on February 3 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.