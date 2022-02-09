Davenport Assumption gallops past Davenport Central 50-40

Davenport Assumption collected a 50-40 victory over Davenport Central at Davenport Assumption High on February 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 4, Davenport Assumption faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Central took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on February 4 at Davenport Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
