Davenport Assumption casts spell on Central DeWitt 58-54

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Davenport Assumption had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Central DeWitt 58-54 in Iowa girls basketball on January 10.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Davenport Assumption faced off on February 1, 2022 at Central DeWitt High School. For results, click here.

Recently on January 3, Davenport Assumption squared off with Davenport West in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

