Cresco Crestwood takes victory lap past Charles City 57-24

Cresco Crestwood raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 57-24 win over Charles City in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.
The last time Cresco Crestwood and Charles City played in a 60-37 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 9, Charles City faced off against Iowa Falls-Alden. For results, click here.
