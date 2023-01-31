Cresco Crestwood mollywopps Charles City 73-37

Cresco Crestwood's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Charles City during a 73-37 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 31.

