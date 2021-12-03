Convincing fashion: Mason City handles Marshalltown 62-21

Mason City left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Marshalltown 62-21 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 3.
Mason City made the first move by forging a 25-3 margin over Marshalltown after the first quarter.
The Mohawks opened a mammoth 39-9 gap over the Bobcats at the half.
The Mohawks pulled ahead to a 54-17 bulge over the Bobcats as the fourth quarter began.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.