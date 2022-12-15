Convincing fashion: Cascade handles Springville 64-40

Cascade left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Springville 64-40 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 15.
In recent action on December 8, Springville faced off against Lisbon and Cascade took on Durant on December 10 at Cascade High School. For a full recap, click here.
