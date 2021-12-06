Composed Lions knock free throws late, spur past Mason City

Clear Lake was flustered for the majority of the second quarter Monday night. There were spurts of uneasiness in the third and fourth quarter.

Yet for a young group with only one senior in the starting lineup, it was composed when the game got tight.

The Class 3A No. 8 Lions scored their final six points from the free throw line, capping a 10-for-15 effort in the fourth quarter to upend 4A No. 12 Mason City 69-57 at North Iowa Area Community College.

"We took advantage of some of their 1-3-1 vacancies," Clear Lake head coach Bart Smith said. "When you get in the game, it is totally different. It was really good."

Ten of the Lions (2-1) 20 fourth quarter points were from the charity stripe. They went to the foul line just five times in the first half compared to 20 in the second half.

Xada Johnson, Emily Theiss, Jaden Ainley and Annika Nelson each made at least one free throw in the final 16 minutes.

"We do pressure free throws all the time," Ainley said. "We knew we had to knock them down at the end to secure a win."

Johnson put together a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds. She was the tallest player on the court and Clear Lake fed her early and often to the tune of 10 first half on points.

The sophomore's only miss was from the free throw line.

"After Friday's game, I was feeling really frustrated with myself," Johnson said. "I need to take the focus off of me and go out there and play for my teammates."

Behind a flurry of points, 22 to be exact, the Lions bolted out ahead by double digits after the first quarter. They scored the first nine then scored the final seven.

Mason City (2-2) went to a trap defense in the second quarter, causing 10 turnovers and cutting the deficit to three points entering the locker room.

"We felt our energy level was really low to start the game," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We just challenged our kids to pick up the intensity. Our kids never quit and showed their resiliency throughout."

Each time Clear Lake would be on the verge of breaking away, Mason City had an answer. The biggest came with 2 minutes, 38 seconds left in the fourth quarter off a Kelsey McDonough 3-pointer to make it a 63-57 game.

Mason City didn't score again. It went just 2-of-17 from the field in the final eight minutes and made just six second half field goals.

"You have to take chances down that late and we just couldn't quite get that timely turnover that we needed to turn the tide," Klaahsen said.

Emily Theiss poured in 18 points off the bench and Ainley chipped in 16. Nelson registered nine points for Clear Lake.

The Lions have won back-to-back contests since dropping their season opener to defending Class 4A state champion Ballard, who is down to 3A this season and ranked in the top-10.

"When we lost that game, we didn;t dwell on it," she said. 'We just kept working."

Reggi Spotts paced Mason City with 22 points while McDonough and Jada Williams each contributed 10 points. Zaria Falls chipped in nine off the bench.

Mason City has dropped two games to top-15 foes so far. Yet Klaahsen is far away from pressing any sort of panic button.

"We said in the locker room we feel like this game will define our season," he said. "You learn the most from adversity and overcoming difficult times. We know our team will take this and grow from it."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

