Complete command: Edgewood Ed-Co dominates Stanwood North Cedar in convincing showing 65-24

Edgewood Ed-Co turned in a thorough domination of Stanwood North Cedar 65-24 on January 19 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 10, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Edgewood Ed-Co took on Springville on January 8 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
