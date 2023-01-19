 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Complete command: Edgewood Ed-Co dominates Stanwood North Cedar in convincing showing 65-24

Edgewood Ed-Co turned in a thorough domination of Stanwood North Cedar 65-24 on January 19 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 10, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Edgewood Ed-Co took on Springville on January 8 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

