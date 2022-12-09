 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Complete command: Decorah dominates Charles City in convincing showing 71-19

Decorah's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Charles City during a 71-19 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Decorah and Charles City played in a 64-46 game on February 16, 2022. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 3, Charles City squared off with Algona in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

