'Competitive' Rooney finding positives amidst Warriors struggles

When Rockford played Newman Catholic in a Top of Iowa East girls basketball game on Dec. 14, Chloe Rooney was subbed out twice.

Both times she went to the bench, she smacked her hand on the bleachers in frustration. She was held to seven points after being face-guarded nearly the entire game.

Yet she was the first one off the bench, high-fiving teammates as they came to the huddle.

"I'm really thankful my teammates show up," Rooney said. "I'm very competitive and I know I push them, but I'm glad they can take it and have my back out there."

That competitive fire burns deep for the Warriors' top scorer and clear cut No. 1 option. Rooney's desire to pile up wins is one of the reasons she laces up the shoes.

It just hasn't happened at a rate Rockford once had.

The program has been through tough times as they've been held to under 10 wins in three of the last four seasons. Barring a second half turnaround, it will be four of the last five. It's a drastic contrast from a five-year stretch of at least 12 wins.

Still, the 5-foot-7 senior point guard has had moments of joy this season. That includes the first win of the season on Dec. 11 against Valley Lutheran, a game that wasn't close.

Another being a 23-point night Rooney had against North Iowa.

"She wears her heart on her sleeve and she wants to win more than getting the individual honors," Rockford head coach Brian Johnson said. "She is a competitor and wants to win as much as possible."

Rooney was the Warriors leading scorer as a junior and has kept that pace this winter. One element in her game that has seen an eye-opening difference has been her 3-point shooting.

The percentage is at a career best 42.9 at the holiday break. Her makes of 15 is four away from setting a new career high in just seven games.

"Being confident in myself," Rooney said. "Last year, I was a little scared at times

"She worked on her shot this summer," Johnson added. "Technically and fundamentally, her shot is a lot better than the last couple of years."

At times as an underclassmen, Rooney admitted each miss would bubble up frustration. Johnson saw it as "life and death."

That mindset has made a complete 180.

"I've grown out of that," Rooney said. "I know I have to keep shooting in order to score."

Rooney, Emma Muller and Aryssa Smith make up the bunch of players that previously garnered significant playing time. Elise Carroll plus juniors Camden Kuhlemeier and Loren Fierova all came off the bench last season.

Only the first three plus Carroll played in every game over the last two seasons.

"(Chloe) has matured as a leader," Johnson said. "Our conference is a tough conference and every night they'll key on Chloe. Hopefully, the more they play, the better they play."

Rooney is trying to make the best out of a season that hasn't transpired the way she or Johnson thought it would. Whether it is a small victory like making a game within reach or getting an outright win, Rooney wouldn't want it to be with any other team.

"If we push ourselves and hold ourselves to a higher standard, we can be a better team," she said. "We're super close."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

