 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Columbus Junction Columbus grinds out close victory over Letts Louisa-Muscatine 43-36

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Columbus Junction Columbus wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 43-36 over Letts Louisa-Muscatine in Iowa girls basketball on January 13.

Last season, Letts Louisa-Muscatine and Columbus Junction Columbus faced off on January 27, 2022 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 5, Columbus Junction Columbus faced off against Keosauqua Van Buren and Letts Louisa-Muscatine took on Wapello on January 6 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News