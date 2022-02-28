 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Close Encounter: Orange City Unity Christian nips Davenport Assumption 40-37

Mighty close, mighty fine, Orange City Unity Christian wore a victory shine after clipping Davenport Assumption 40-37 on February 28 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Orange City Unity Christian's offense jumped to a 20-17 lead over Davenport Assumption at the intermission.

Orange City Unity Christian's leg-up showed as it carried a 26-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

