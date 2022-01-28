 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Close Encounter: Marion Linn-Mar nips Cedar Rapids CR Washington 54-53

Marion Linn-Mar poked just enough holes in Cedar Rapids CR Washington's defense to garner a taut 54-53 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 28.

In recent action on January 21, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 21 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. Click here for a recap

The Lions' shooting moved to a 31-24 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington rallied in the final quarter, but Marion Linn-Mar skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

