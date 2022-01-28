Close Encounter: Marion Linn-Mar nips Cedar Rapids CR Washington 54-53

Marion Linn-Mar poked just enough holes in Cedar Rapids CR Washington's defense to garner a taut 54-53 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 28.
The Lions' shooting moved to a 31-24 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington rallied in the final quarter, but Marion Linn-Mar skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
