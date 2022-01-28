Close Encounter: Marion Linn-Mar nips Cedar Rapids CR Washington 54-53

Marion Linn-Mar poked just enough holes in Cedar Rapids CR Washington's defense to garner a taut 54-53 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 28.

The Lions' shooting moved to a 31-24 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington rallied in the final quarter, but Marion Linn-Mar skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.