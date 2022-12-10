 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Close Encounter: Goose Lake Northeast nips Calamus-Wheatland 56-55

Goose Lake Northeast could finally catch its breath after a close call against Calamus-Wheatland in a 56-55 victory on December 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Recently on December 2, Calamus-Wheatland squared off with Wyoming Midland in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

