Close Encounter: Bettendorf nips Eldridge North Scott 55-49

Bettendorf found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Eldridge North Scott 55-49 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 25.

The Lancers started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over the Bulldogs at the end of the first quarter.

Bettendorf put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Eldridge North Scott 46-39 in the last stanza.

