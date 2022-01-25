Close Encounter: Bettendorf nips Eldridge North Scott 55-49

Bettendorf found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Eldridge North Scott 55-49 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 21, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf took on Davenport Assumption on January 11 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap
The Lancers started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over the Bulldogs at the end of the first quarter.
Bettendorf put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Eldridge North Scott 46-39 in the last stanza.
