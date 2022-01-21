Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep takes victory lap over Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 73-25

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 73-25 on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 15, Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian faced off against Guttenberg Clayton Ridge and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Wyoming Midland on January 7 at Wyoming Midland High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.