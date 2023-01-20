Clinton makes Davenport West walk the plank 64-39

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Clinton's performance in a 64-39 destruction of Davenport West at Davenport West High on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Davenport West and Clinton squared off with January 11, 2022 at Clinton High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Davenport West faced off against Eldridge North Scott. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.