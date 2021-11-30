Clinton casts spell on Davenport West 41-38

Clinton poked just enough holes in Davenport West's defense to garner a taut 41-38 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on November 30.

The Falcons started on steady ground by forging a 14-6 lead over the River Kings at the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons came from behind to grab the advantage 19-18 at halftime over the River Kings.

The River Kings avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 23-19 stretch over the final quarter.

