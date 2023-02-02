The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Clear Lake didn't mind, dispatching Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35-33 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 2.

Last season, Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off on February 3, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.

In recent action on January 27, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Lake Mills. Clear Lake took on Fort Dodge St. Edmond on January 27 at Fort Dodge St. Edmond High School.

